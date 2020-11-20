To ensure you don’t miss out on the most important news, views and analysis from this week, we have compiled a must-read list designed to keep you in the know.

This week, we include all our coverage relating to the UK’s new green action plan. It’s big news in bite-sized pieces for your weekend reading pleasure.

#1 UK unveils ‘green industrial revolution’ strategy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled his long-awaited ten-point action intended to kick-start a ‘green industrial revolution’ in the UK.

#2 Boris accused of solar ‘blind spot’ over green recovery

The UK government has a ‘blind spot’ regarding the further development of solar in the country, according to the industry’s British trade association.

#3 Carbon capture sector welcomes UK’s green industrial strategy

Unveiled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the new strategy includes a target to capture 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030 and to establish four carbon capture clusters, with the first operating by the mid-2020s.

#4 Industry analysis of Britain’s ten-point clean energy blueprint

Industry insiders deliver their expert opinion on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new green action plan.

#5 UK’s Green Industrial Strategy: What’s missing?

Luke Murphy, Head of the Environmental Justice Commission at think-tank the IPPR, said: “What has been announced does not yet amount to the action and investment that is needed to get the UK on track for net zero and restore nature.”

Have a great weekend!

