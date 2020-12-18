To ensure you don’t miss out on the most important news, views and analysis from this week, we have compiled a must-read list designed to keep you in the know.

#1 GE to supply RWE with 11 gas turbines for grid reliability in Germany

Rolls-Royce is launching a new MTU Series 500 gas engine with a power range of 250 to 550 kilowatts and peak efficiencies of up to 42.6% in its class.

#2 It’s time to place a macro bet on nuclear fusion

Martin Kupp, professor of entrepreneurship at ESCP Business School and strategic advisor to Renaissance Fusion explores fusion’s transition from government labs to the private sector.

#3 Siemens Gamesa tests hydrogen production from wind turbine in ‘island mode’

In a bid to decarbonize heavy industries, Siemens Gamesa is installing the first system in the world capable of producing green hydrogen directly with a wind turbine, with no connection to the grid, known as in ‘island mode’.

#4 Energy storage roadmap for UK’s net-zero transition

The role of energy storage and the part it will play in helping the UK reach its net-zero targets on carbon emissions by 2050 has been set out in a roadmap drawn up by researchers at the University of Birmingham.

#5 UK releases Energy White Paper to map green recovery

The White Paper outlines policies to shift away from fossil fuels, boost competition in the energy retail market and provide at least £6.7 billion ($9 billion) in support to the fuel poor and most vulnerable over the next six years.

Have a great weekend, and a peaceful, safe festive season!