Image credit: 123rf

To ensure you don’t miss out on the most important news, views and analysis from this week, we have compiled a must-read list designed to keep you in the know. 

#1 GE to supply RWE with 11 gas turbines for grid reliability in Germany

MTU Series 500

Rolls-Royce is launching a new MTU Series 500 gas engine with a power range of 250 to 550 kilowatts and peak efficiencies of up to 42.6% in its class.

#2 It’s time to place a macro bet on nuclear fusion

Martin Kupp, professor of entrepreneurship at ESCP Business School and strategic advisor to Renaissance Fusion explores fusion’s transition from government labs to the private sector.

#3 Siemens Gamesa tests hydrogen production from wind turbine in ‘island mode’

In a bid to decarbonize heavy industries, Siemens Gamesa is installing the first system in the world capable of producing green hydrogen directly with a wind turbine, with no connection to the grid, known as in ‘island mode’.

#4 Energy storage roadmap for UK’s net-zero transition

Energy storage

The role of energy storage and the part it will play in helping the UK reach its net-zero targets on carbon emissions by 2050 has been set out in a roadmap drawn up by researchers at the University of Birmingham.

#5 UK releases Energy White Paper to map green recovery

UK flag

The White Paper outlines policies to shift away from fossil fuels, boost competition in the energy retail market and provide at least £6.7 billion ($9 billion) in support to the fuel poor and most vulnerable over the next six years.

Have a great weekend, and a peaceful, safe festive season!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR