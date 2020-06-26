Bentley Systems Incorporated, a global provider of comprehensive software and digital twin cloud services has announced that Robert Mankowski, Bentley’s senior vice president of digital cities, has been named to the executive board of the World Geospatial Industry Council.

Robert Mankowski leads Bentley’s digital cities solution area, which provides infrastructure engineering, digital twin software, and services to help cities that are going digital. He has over 20 years’ experience in software development and has co-invented several technologies now used in the OpenFlows product line.

Bentley’s digital cities applications enable engineers to plan and design a more efficient city infrastructure.

“I am honoured to serve on the WGIC executive board and use my experience and knowledge of both the geospatial industry and the infrastructure industry to further advance WGIC’s mission and objectives,” said Mankowski.

Mankowski joined Bentley in 2004 as part of Bentley’s acquisition of Haestad Methods, a pioneer in object-oriented hydraulic analysis software, where he served as chief technology officer. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Drexel University and is a licensed professional engineer.

Mankowski replaces Ted Lamboo on the World Geospatial Industry Council board. Formerly with Bentley, Lamboo is now CEO of Digital Construction Works, new digital automation, integration, and digital twinning services and fit-for-purpose solutions company formed as part of a joint venture between Bentley and Topcon Positioning Group.

Bentley is a co-founder of the World Geospatial Industry Council, which acts as a collaborative platform for advancing the role of the geospatial industry and strengthening its contributions to society and the world economy.

Mankowski is one of four new members the World Geospatial Industry Council named to its executive board.

