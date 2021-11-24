WindESCO selects technology partner for optimum energy production

Technology firm, Phoenix Contact, has been selected by WindESCO to help optimise annual energy production for wind turbine stakeholders.

Phoenix Contact’s ‘Swarm Edge’ platform will be installed on turbines for data acquisition and central control.

The technology will be integrated with WindESCO’s Swarm hardware technology, which is designed to enable autonomous control of wind assets.

WindESCO claims its platform helps to boost energy production at wind sites by 3 to 5% per annum. For a typical 1GW wind plant, this would translate to in excess of $20 million over a five-year period, according to WindESCO.

Using real-time data to assess the performance of wind turbines will help to improve revenue for asset owners, states WindESCO. The data will also be used to improve the maintenance of wind turbines, thereby increasing the lifespan of assets.

Faced with squeezed profit margins in an increasingly competitive market, wind farm owners and operators are turning to innovative technologies to improve the profitability of their existing fleets.

Significant capital outlays into existing asset management strategies often fail to provide amplified returns due to a narrow focus on individual turbine performance – driving the development of new approaches to asset optimisation, according to WindESCO.

Cooperation between WindESCO and Phoenix Contact will enable asset owners to maximise the use of IoT and artificial intelligence, edge processing and the cloud to digitalise the management of infrastructure.

Ed Wagner, CRO, WindESCo, said: “Collaborating with Phoenix Contact to deploy our latest technology ensures that our solution is reliable, scalable and ready to revolutionize AEP optimization for wind farms globally.”

Patrick McCurdy, Vice President of Industry Management and Automation, Phoenix Contact USA, added that his firm “is delighted to deepen its relationship with WindESCo following the Swarm launch, and is proud to play a part in bringing the technology to the market for the first time, heralding a new autonomous, cooperative approach to boosting wind asset energy generation.”