UK wind energy firm Windcluster has partnered with technology firm ONYX Insight to optimise management and maintenance of its aging assets.

The two have signed a 5-year contract which includes ONYX Insight installing its ecoCMS technology to monitor Windcluster’s four 850KW V52 wind turbines at Haverigg 111 in Cumbria.

Windcluster will leverage real-time data regarding the operation of each turbine, a development that will help maximise output and improve the lifetime of Haverigg 111 through to 2040, according to the statement.

Haverigg airfield’s use as a wind farm dates back to 1988, when it became the second commercial wind project to be commissioned in the UK. In 2004, Haverigg I’s five original V27 1.125MW turbines were dismantled and in 2005 were replaced by the four, larger V52 turbines. Consent to extend the life of these four turbines beyond 2025 was granted in October 2020.

The signing of the deal comes as more than 34,000 turbines (36GW) in Europe are now over 15 years old, according to WindEurope. Overall, turbines’ lifetime is between 20 and 25 years.

However, to enhance the efficiency and operations of such turbines and to improve their lifespan, digitalisation is key to enable fault detection as soon as possible.

For project owners, digitalisation also helps to maximise return on investments.

Colin Palmer, Founder of Windcluster, said: “We are delighted to have developed a life extension strategy which will keep the turbines spinning at one of the UK’s oldest commercial wind projects. To do this, it has been critical to gain a better understanding of our turbines.

“Digitalising our turbines during this next phase of their operational life is going to be key in ensuring they generate power at full capacity. We will be using the vibration and oil monitoring data analysis and reporting by ONYX to ensure we can extend the life of our assets to 2040.”

Keiran Knowles, Business Development Manager – UK & Northern Europe, ONYX Insight, added: “We are incredibly proud to be working with the team at Windcluster to extend the life of these veteran wind turbines and to keep them producing clean renewable energy for another 19 years!

“Across northern Europe thousands of wind projects are coming to the end of their operational life, and will need to either be repowered, undergo life extension or be decommissioned.”