Webinar broadcast date: 9 December 2020

07h00 GMT | 15h00 SGT

With over 1/3 of the global population under some form of movement restriction, the importance of digital technologies in all walks of life has come to the fore. In the commercial world, those organisations who are further down their digitalisation journey have already benefited from greater built-in resiliency during the crisis, reducing dependence on human resources.

For power utilities, the ongoing health crisis has posed a number of challenges. Accelerating the adoption of automation and digitalisation technologies will enable them to maintain better business continuity in their supply chains, operations and customer management, and reduce the load and reliance on their workforces.

This panel will discuss the role of digital technologies in improving resilience, efficiency and profitability and why the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic should highlight the need for rapid digital deployment across ASEAN:

What have been the major lessons learned by utilities over the last few months?

Where has the ongoing COVID-19 situation most highlighted the need to adopt digital technologies?

Where are digital technologies best utilised to maximise ROI?

What challenges exist in implementing smart grid infrastructure in rural and dispersed communities, how are these overcome?

How have customers changed as a result of the ongoing disruption to daily life and how are utilities adapting to this?

Digital roll-outs; lessons learned to maximise efficiency and reduce costs

Speakers:

Mai Tran Dinh Phong , Project Management Expert, Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVN HCMC)

, Project Management Expert, Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVN HCMC) Dr. Zainal Arifin , Vice President, Technology Development and Standardization, PLN

, Vice President, Technology Development and Standardization, PLN Francois Vazille, Vice President, Oracle Utilities JAPAC & MEA



Moderator: Claire Volkwyn, Editor, Smart Energy International