UK-based clean power multinational National Energy has partnered with software firm Power Factors for the supply and use of its digital platform to manage and monitor renewable energy assets.

National Energy has set a target to expand its 91MW renewables portfolio to 2GW in the next five years.

Leveraging Power Factors’ Greenbyte platform will enable National Energy to optimise the performance of its wind and solar assets, as well as their maintenance, according to the statement.

Assets operation data acquired from Greenbyte will be combined with regional weather conditions data to forecast production and demand.

Greenbyte will also provide a single point of access for all critical data for National Energy’s international team, enabling benchmarking and optimisation of technical performance, regardless of technology type and geography. This oversight capability will be instrumental in supporting commercial decision-making and risk management as the portfolio grows.

National Energy expects the project with Power Factors to help the firm improve its return on investments, enhance energy savings for communities the company serves, as well as drive the achievement of sustainability goals across Europe and North America.

The deal between the two companies follows a successful trial of Greenbyte on three wind farms and one solar PV plant owned by National Energy in Greece.

Jimmy Hansson, COO at National Energy said: “Building portfolio scale and lasting impact is a fundamental part of our goal to deliver environmental, social, and financial returns as we become a key player in the global renewable energy sector. Greenbyte will empower our asset management team to take the best practice technical principles that have defined our operations to date in Greece and apply these on a global scale.”



Magnus Henriksson, Chief Customer Officer at Power Factors added: “Data-driven asset and portfolio management approaches are the new standard for renewable energy operators – particularly emerging investment platforms like National Energy seeking to punch above their weight and create significant scale. It is a pleasure to support National Energy as they realise growth opportunities on behalf of their investors and take an active role in driving forward the global energy transition.”