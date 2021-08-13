SSE Thermal and Abertay University have challenged a group of students to create an educational video game that focuses on carbon capture and storage (CCS) – considered a vital tool in decarbonisation efforts.

The two organisations will be collaborating with the next generation of Scottish video games designers are keen to play their part in the race to net zero.

A game jam was held in July 2021 at the Dundee-based Abertay University, with various teams submitting ideas for an interactive game inspired by CCS.

A judging panel, including figures from leading Scottish game design studios Junkfish and Biome Collective, selected the winning entry.

The victorious team including Game Design and Production students Cameryn Tuliao, Harry Petch, Jamie Williams and Computer Games Application Development student Jordan Han will now have four weeks to turn their concept into a fully playable game, with SSE Thermal funding the project and paying the participants for their work.

Harry Petch from the winning team said: “With so many talented teams entering the game jam, we’re thrilled to be chosen to represent Abertay for this special opportunity. We’re really looking forward to working with SSE Thermal to develop a fun and educational game, which will bring carbon capture technology to life for people of all ages. With COP26 coming up in Glasgow, we know how important it is that society takes rapid action on climate change and this is an exciting chance for us to play our part in delivering that important message.”

The students all originally met via the BAFTA Young Game Designer competition and decided to collaborate in the carbon capture game jam.

The game is being created in the lead up to COP26, where SSE plc is serving as a Principal Partner to the UK Government. Following the culmination of COP26 in November, the game will be used by SSE Thermal to engage and educate a wide range of audiences including schools, demonstrating how CCS can help reach the UK’s climate action goals.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Thermal, said: “Scotland is a world leader in both energy and video games, and this partnership brings both together in a creative way ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

“We know that young people are fully engaged when it comes to net zero and decarbonisation, so we’re excited to see the unique take the winning team will bring to the subject of carbon capture and storage, a cutting-edge technology which we are working to implement at our sites in both Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and Keadby in North Lincolnshire.”

Emelie Edholm, Associate Producer at Junkfish and a graduate of Abertay University, said: “It is inspiring, and encouraging, to see the creativity that all the teams have shown in the game jam. This is a great opportunity for the Abertay students to make a contribution to expanding the knowledge of this important environmental topic. We at Junkfish are proud to be a small part of seeing Scotland transition to a net-zero future.”

Abertay University and its graduates have a strong track record in delivering similar ‘applied games’ projects in fields such as education, healthcare and engineering, as well as providing well-known titles including Grand Theft Auto and Lemmings

SSE Thermal, a division of SSE plc, is focused on using CCS technology to decarbonise its power stations, including at its Peterhead site in Aberdeenshire, ensuring they can provide flexible, low-carbon power to back up renewable generation such as wind and solar.