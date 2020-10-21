Independent research firm Verdantix predicts a 9.7% growth within the global market for Asset Performance Management (APM) solutions between 2019 and 2025.

The market is expected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2019 to $4.4 billion in 2025.

The forecasted annual growth rate of 9.7% will be driven by asset management digital transformation strategies and the need for capital intensive sectors to improve productivity at existing plants.

Victor Voulgaropoulos, Verdantix industry analyst, said: “Unsurprisingly the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled growth in spending on digital industrial asset management in 2020.

“But it has also accelerated a shift in executive mindsets in favour of digital solutions which align with minimal air travel, workplace safety and remote monitoring. With news about strong sales pipelines filtering through we forecast a strong rebound above 10% for APM software and services in 2021. From 2022 onwards market growth will exceed 12% every year.”

The onshore oil and gas production segment is expected to account for 15% of the market with spending of $380 million, chemicals and manufacturing both notch up $310 million, while both fossil fuel power generation and infrastructure hit $23 million.

“Given the positive five-year outlook for the asset performance management software market there is a tremendous amount of investment taking place,” adds Voulgaropoulos.

He said: “New ventures like Arcadis Gen, Cognite and Itus Digital are bringing innovative value propositions to the market. Bentley Systems recently launched a successful IPO and AVEVA bought OSIsoft for $5 billion. APM software is fast becoming the brains of the industrial software landscape and it is a springboard for digital twin strategies. That’s why major players like IBM, SAP and Siemens are also targeting this space.”

