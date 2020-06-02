Siemens has been selected by Innovate UK to develop an energy data platform.

The platform, Your Online Digital Architecture (YODA), will integrate sources of information throughout the energy system. At the same time, it will curate a central energy data catalogue, an energy map of generation and demand, and an asset register for all new energy assets, such as electric vehicle charging points, wind and solar farms.

YODA will be created as part of the Modernising Energy Data Access (MEDA) project which was established in 2019 to solve the fundamental problem of exchanging digital energy information between disparate stakeholders to enable the development and testing of products and services which can be commercialised and scaled.

Related articles;

Siemens powerhouse gas turbine travels to the UK for testing

World’s first power-to-X-to-power hydrogen gas turbine demonstrator

Siemens is partnering with Energy Systems Catapult and National Innovation Centre for Data.

A series of workshops will be held in June to understand key stakeholders’ needs and ensure these are reflected in the future platform design and fully support projects being carried out by energy producers, distributors and consumers.

A concept design for the data platform will be shared with the public in mid-July.

This work will build on Energy Data Best Practice and the Energy Data Taskforce to establish an industry baseline of research.

The results of the studies to be conducted will be used by UK businesses and to expedite digitalisation and develop products and services to improve energy efficiency in generation and usage.

The project forms part of efforts by the UK to address challenges associated with an increase in grid-connected distributed energy resources. By doing so, the UK seeks to achieve its goal of becoming net-zero by 2030. An increase in development and adoption of decarbonisation, electrification and digitalization technologies is expected to help the UK to simplify and accelerate its energy transition.

Andrew Smyth, Head of Customer Success, Software at Siemens, explains: “We are very excited to be working on the MEDA project and are passionate about creating a platform to enable both visibility of the national energy system and to support the drive to decarbonisation. The workshops will explore how energy users are challenged and constrained by the current energy system and how a central data platform could aid their future aspirations. The workshops are planned to allow all participants an opportunity to express their views”.

Sign up for our newsletter

Dr. Richard Dobson of Energy Data Taskforce adds: “Energy Systems Catapult’s mission is to unleash innovation and open new markets to capture the clean growth opportunity. The ability to seamlessly share and access data is absolutely fundamental to this. We’re excited to be working with Siemens on Your Online Digital Architecture to deliver a critical part of the modern, digitalised energy system we need.”