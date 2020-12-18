Siemens Energy has been awarded a contract by Technology Resources Energy to equip two onshore wind farms in Vietnam with digitally enhanced transmission equipment.

The two wind farms IaPet-Dak Doa 1 and IaPet-Dak Doa 2 are both located in the Dak Doa district of Gia Lai province in the country’s central highlands and will have a capacity of 100MW each.

The wind farms are part of Vietnam’s ongoing Power Development Master Plan to further push the integration of renewable energy sources and to enhance the power supply.

The scope of supply of connective transmission equipment includes three units of 500kV and two units of 220kV power transformers, three 500kV and six 200kV circuit-breakers with advanced trending, as well as 15 surge arresters rated at 500kV.

All these assets will be equipped with IOT technology and sensors to measure the most important operating parameters.

The operator will be able to check the status of the substation assets via online applications in real-time to increase efficiency and availability of operations.

Additionally, the company will deliver conventional disconnectors, instrument transformers and current limiting reactors.

The energization of the substation is scheduled for August 2021.

At the IaPet-Dak Doa one and IaPet-Dak Doa two wind farms a total of 44 wind turbines will be installed.

They are expected to generate a gross energy of about 532,622MWh annually.

Beatrix Natter, executive vice president transmission at Siemens Energy, said: “The Dak Doa wind farm project is another excellent project demonstrating how digitalization is providing the technical basis for the most efficient use of renewable energy sources.

“With the order of our Sensproducts TRE chose a future-proof transmission system and I am proud that our digital portfolio will play a distinct role in fostering the integration of wind energy in Vietnam.

”Siemens Energy will equip the substation connecting the wind farm with the national grid. Amongst other substation assets, the company will deliver digitally enhanced transmission products with advanced intelligence from the company’s Sensproducts portfolio, including connective circuit-breakers, surge arresters and power transformers.

“Equipped as Sensformer Advanced units the transformers come with a digital twin, a synchronized thermo-replication of the physical asset, that will allow the operator to manage temporary overloads without compromising on lifetime.”

Duong Quynh Hoa, CEO of Technology Resources Energy, added: “Once completed, the IaPet Dak Doa substation will be operated with two transformer banks of 900MVA capacity each and become the key to both north and south grid system.

“Located right next to the existing Pleiku 2 substation which is also being upgraded, the total capacity of both combined substations will make this the biggest connection point in terms of capacity throughout Vietnam. For that reason, we have opened the bid to select the best solutions and are very grateful to award the contract to Siemens Energy.”

