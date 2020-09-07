SenseHawk, a software as a service company that helps customers develop, build and operate solar and other infrastructure sites, has announced that it has raised $5.1 million in Series A1 funding.

The funding will be used to expand SenseHawk’s cloud-based platform and application modules, which solve several challenges in the development, construction and operation of solar sites.

Its application modules enable solar companies to reduce costs, enhance workforce productivity and improve solar site performance leveraging sophisticated AI and machine learning models.

Read more about:

Energy startups

AI in power generation

The investment round was led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), a $300m venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital, a global alternative asset manager, and backed by ADQ, one of the largest regional holding companies based in Abu Dhabi. Existing investor SAIF Partners also participated with a follow-on investment.

Global installed solar capacity is expected to increase from the current installed base of 600GW to 3000GW worldwide in 2030. As the world increasingly moves to renewable energy, US-headquartered SenseHawk – which also has operations in India – is focused on expanding its offerings and customer base.

Moreover, SenseHawk is already expanding its market by serving customers in road infrastructure, power transmission and construction industries, and deepening its suite of offerings beyond solar.

The application modules on the SenseHawk platform support site and terrain management, construction monitoring, operations, thermography, work management and file organization.

A mobile app extends the power of the platform and brings data to field techs so they have all the information they need at their fingertips. The mobile app also supports onsite navigation, enabling users to easily navigate to allocated tasks on sites that can be 1000s of acres in size.

As part of this investment from AWI, SenseHawk will expand its presence to Abu Dhabi and use the Emirate as a global base for international expansion while also targeting Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Middle East and North Africa and other global markets. SenseHawk will also build a team of data scientists, product managers and engineers located in Abu Dhabi.

Sign up for our newsletter

Swarup Mavanoor, chief executive and co-founder of SenseHawk, said: “The investment through Alpha Wave Incubation provides strategic access to the MENA market in addition to powering the ongoing development of our software platform.

“The follow-on investment by SAIF Partners is a validation of our direction and reaffirms their commitment to be a long-term partner to the startups they invest in.

“Solar construction is on a fast trajectory and this new funding enables us to continue to support designers, builders and operators of this critical form of renewable energy.”

Anirudh Singh, managing director at Alpha Wave Incubation, said: “SenseHawk has sophisticated technology, strong global traction and a leadership team with deep experience in the solar industry. We are excited to back an industry-leading AI-first SaaS company which brings about step-function increases in performance, productivity and cost efficiencies for their customers.

“Its platform offers immense application to the UAE and the GCC’s already large and burgeoning renewable energy sector.”