Norwegian-based renewable energy firm Akershus Energi has partnered with Swedish smart data software company Greenbyte to optimise the management of its wind energy generation assets.

Greenbyte’s digital asset management platform will be used by Akershus Energi to monitor the performance of the Odal Vindkraftverk wind energy project in Oslo. The digital platform will monitor the technical and commercial operation of the 163MW wind farm comprising 34 turbines.

Akershus has recently entered the wind energy sector and plans to digitse its operations to expand its activity within the segment. The company will expand the use of Greenbyte’s technology as it increases its footprint within the wind sector.

With Norway diversifying its energy mix from being a hydropower-reliant country, the use of digital solutions is expected to simplify and accelerate the country’s energy transition.

Have you read?

More wind turbines could mean less sleep for locals

Rising wind turbine prices put decarbonisation goals at risk

New standard to optimise wind power plant design for seismic conditions

Real-time management of renewable energy generation assets will be critical for load and generation forecasting to meet growing energy demand, and for the operation and maintenance of infrastructure for business success.

Akershus will also use Greenbyte’s Wind Production Forecast tool to supply both day-ahead and 14-day forecasts to plan trading and maintenance activities based on expected future production. This will help the energy company optimise the financial value of plants through their participation in various energy trading and demand response mechanisms.

Else Tjønn, O&M Engineer at Akershus Energi, said: “As we make our first strides into generating and selling wind energy in Norway, we need to ensure that we are doing this with both eyes open.

“The Greenbyte platform will give us the transparency and tools we need to ensure best practice technical and commercial asset management at Odal Vindkraftverk.”

“In doing so it will help us manage risks as our renewable energy portfolio grows in scale and diversity, optimize maintenance, and, most importantly, to supply clean power to the Norwegian market.”

Norway has traditionally relied heavily on its extensive hydropower capacity to cater for its domestic energy consumption, but the need to diversify the national energy mix has become increasingly apparent as electricity demand grows and climate goals grow in urgency.

Eva Liljendahl, Senior Sales Manager at Greenbyte, added: “Digital asset management approaches are a prerequisite now for renewables portfolio operation – particularly in merchant markets such as Norway. It is clear that the team at Akershus has taken proactive steps to ensure that Odal Vindkraftverk is fully integrated from day one of its operational life.”