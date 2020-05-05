Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has announced the planned deployment of big data analytics applications for its large-scale solar facility in Sepang. Working in partnership with Envision Digital, the project will improve energy productivity and operational efficiency.

The 50 MW solar farm is one of the largest in Malaysia with 238,140 solar panels generating more than 110,000 MWh of energy in its first year of operation in 2019.

The project with Envision Digital will involve the deployment of its cloud-based digital analytics applications. Powered by Envision Digital’s AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) operating system, EnOSTM, the applications will strengthen TRe’s ability to actively contribute to the growth and use of renewable energy sources across the company’s portfolio of energy assets.

The end-to-end solution will help TRe’s operations team to have quick, real-time access to the farm’s operation status, generation performance, power output, and accurate power forecasts. This will improve operational and maintenance efficiency, and ensure TRe can manage grid supply and demand effectively.

Mohd Yusrizal, Managing Director of TNB Renewables said “We constantly seek innovative technology solutions that will help accelerate our growth in the renewable energy sector. The solar farm in Sepang is our first large scale solar project in Malaysia. By adopting cloud-based solutions, we can monitor and analyse the solar farm’s performance remotely and achieve better returns on investment. TRe is also committed to adopting innovative solutions in building up our capability towards becoming a leading RE asset developer and asset manager within Malaysia and the region.”

This project is part of a broader partnership between both organisations to collaborate on multiple initiatives revolving around new energy and digital transformation. Eventually, TRe will build a digital renewable energy platform leveraging Envision’s EnOSTM AloT operating system, to connect various renewables assets and applications, such as biogas, biomass and mini hydro. The platform will not only provide asset operation and performance visibility to TRe, but also allow the integration and synergised operation among various renewable energies.

