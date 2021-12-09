US renewable energy firm Longroad has partnered with energy solutions provider WindESCO to enhance the performance of its 306MW Milford wind energy farm in Utah, US.

Longroad will adopt WindESCO’s Swarm solution to optimise the annual energy production of all the turbines at the wind farm rather than focusing on individual turbines.

The technology Longroad is adopting was launched in October 2021 and is expected to improve annual energy production by between 3% and 5%.

The technology enables turbines to cooperatively adjust positioning to eliminate wake interference between assets and boost production for the entire farm. For a 1GW wind plant, this translates to profit generation in excess of $20 million over a five-year period, according to the statement.

Jeremy Law, Vice President Commercial Asset Management, Longroad Energy, said: “Wind asset underperformance is a persistent economic problem for project owners and operators, with losses of potential power production measured in gigawatt-hours annually. We have been working successfully with WindESCo for years to detect and correct this and boost our economic performance.”

The deal is part of Longroad’s digital transformation initiative designed to leverage digital tools to maximise its return on investment in renewables, enhance business operations and accelerate the energy transition. Today, Longroad has over 3GW of renewable energy capacity in operation.

Blair Heavey, CEO at WindESCo, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Longroad for the first deployment of our pioneering Swarm solution. With the US wind industry under increasing pressure to scale up to meet net-zero demands, owners and operators cannot afford to lose power production potential from their existing projects.”