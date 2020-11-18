The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented advancement in the development and acceptance of technology and it is clear that humans are an optional extra for control systems of the future.

Claire Volkwyn, editor of Smart Energy International spoke to Stefan Maier, director product management, Nexus Controls and Nate Martin, Sr. product line manager Nexus OnCore, Nexus Controls, to get a glimpse into the future of control systems in an age where remote working is the new normal.

According to Nate Martin, COVID-19 undoubtedly impacted the direction of control systems. He explained that reduced numbers of on-site personnel has resulted in a need for systems to be smarter, with expanded automation capabilities. A key element driving change, said Martin, is the need to maintain reliability and availability, whilst removing the human element.

Read more:

The first and last line of defence – our susceptibility to cyberattack

Stefan Maier added that customers are really starting to see the benefits of these types of control systems with in-person factory acceptance tests falling by 80% this year. “Customers are starting to see control systems as more than a necessary evil, and rather in the light of how it can help their business and ensure visibility,” said Maier.

Customers are embracing the change and accommodating virtual support. Said Maier: “Nexus has been able to offer 24/7 support, quick response and augmented reality in services. We are seeing less resistance from customers in terms of embracing these virtual experiences”.

However, customers are facing this new world with tight budgets. The panel emphasised that phased migrations can help mitigate financial constraints. Maier: “Customers must think beyond the idea that the controller is just an asset, they must ask, how do I manage the overall risk of my business and [gain] with new insights?” Phased migrations can ease the financial pressure of an upgrade while ensuring risk management is prioritised.

Key drivers for digital control systems

What are the key reasons for moving towards digital control systems?

Challenges around employee retention, the loss of skilled workers and a transient workforce are causing the need for more intuitive, easy to use systems;

The rise of renewables is causing traditional plants to change operations, allowing response to the intermittency of renewables;

A growing need for remote inspections and the use of drone technology;

The transition from baseload to peak load – for example in older mechanical hydropower plants, controls upgrades will be needed to allow participation in the market to stabilise the grid;

The need for increased cybersecurity and safe data flow.

Both Maier and Martin stressed that when removing or distancing humans, it is important that operations are continuously performed and monitored. This is giving rise to the advancement of simulated environments using AI and machine learning and the creation of layered operational models. These models allow scenario testing with real data, a kind of predictive troubleshooting, leveraging new technology and data analytics.

The use cases are numerous stated Maier, as IT and OT converge and strategies integrate. Real-time visibility and control has never been more of a priority.

To learn more about the panel’s opinion about supporting interoperability and how to maximise a phased migration based on customer value and priorities, register for the on-demand webinar.

Sign up for our newsletter