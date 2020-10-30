Honeywell has introduced an advanced industrial training solution that combines 3D immersive technology with operator training simulation to create a collaborative learning environment for plant operators and field technicians.

Honeywell’s Immersive Field Simulator is a virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality-based training tool that incorporates a digital twin of the physical plant to provide targeted, on-demand, skill-based training for workers.

Read more

New virtual reality game aims to save lives of wind turbine technicians

Virtual reality paving the way for a safer power sector

“Faced with increasingly complex technology and an experienced workforce nearing retirement, operators need robust technical training and development solutions that accurately depict real-world environments,” said Pramesh Maheshwari, vice president and general manager, Lifecycle Solutions and Services, Honeywell Process Solutions.

“Traditional training approaches often fail to meet the mark when it comes to helping panel and field operators and maintenance technicians in process plants become better at their jobs. The result can be reliability issues and increased operational incidents.”

The Immersive Field Simulator includes:

A smooth, virtual walkthrough to familiarise workers with the plant

Avatars that represent virtual team members

Cloud-hosted, device-agnostic platform, which incorporates flexible 3D models, grows with the user as plant operations change.

It’s customisable to meet specific instructional needs and project team members and plant subject matter experts can easily create customized training modules.

Honeywell’s Immersive Field Simulator transforms training for today’s digital-native workforce, enabling employees to learn by doing while increasing knowledge retention, minimising situations that can result in operational downtime improving competencies across a variety of areas.

Sign up for our newsletter

“With our end-to-end solution, console and field operators can practice different operating and safety scenarios, including rare but critical situations, in a safe, simulated environment,” said Maheshwari. “This approach significantly improves upon current training tools and methods. VR-based training boosts confidence and retention while improving overall professional skills. Experience shows that students using VR can learn significantly faster than in the classroom.”

Honeywell’s Competency Management program, which includes the simulator training, is built upon decades of workers’ experiences using integrated control and safety systems. Honeywell has incorporated this experience into state-of-the-art competency-based offerings that improve worker performance and safety.