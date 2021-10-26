European clean energy funding manager Glennmont has partnered with Clir Renewables to monitor energy infrastructure and provide solutions that can help improve the performance of wind energy assets for its partners.

Clir Renewables’ machine learning-enabled technology will be used by Glennmont to help its partners to identify wind turbines that are underperforming. Insights generated will be used to provide recommendations on how the output of wind energy plants can be increased.

The signing of the deal follows a successful partnership between the two organisations which resulted in Clir Renewables helping a partner of Glennmont to identify the reasons behind their plant underperforming. The study found that the underperformance was due to SCADA software changes implemented by the wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM). As a result, Clir Renewables and Glennmont worked with the OEM to address the challenge, resulting in a 2.9% increase in project annual energy production.

As part of the new deal with Glennmont, Clir Renewables’ solution will be used to assess real-time and SCADA data from the grid and turbines alongside geospatial and weather records to identify measures that can be implemented to enhance the performance of the turbines.

Data generated from the projects will also be used to inform operations, model future revenue, and identify opportunities to negotiate existing terms on debt financing or insurance based on forecasts backed up by real project data.



David O’Hare, Director of Europe, Clir, said: “Having an opportunity to work with a firm like Glennmont is a great endorsement of the real and discernible return on investment that we can bring to investor portfolios. In our initial programme of work, we were able to determine the root cause of underperformance, which, alongside Glennmont’s proactive approach to asset management, meant that we could work with all project stakeholders to rapidly deliver a significant improvement in turbine power production.”

Geoff Hoffheinz, Chief Engineer, Glennmont, added: “In delivering sustainable and predictable returns to our investor partners, we focus on the best decision making driven by class leading data. Partnering with Clir takes our data understanding to another level, and enables us to proactively manage our projects for maximum returns.”