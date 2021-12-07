European IPP Encavis digitalises business processes with Pexapark

European independent power producer (IPP) and renewables operator Encavis has completed a 2-year upgrade of its business process in partnership with digital technology company Pexapark.

The organisational transformation project included upgrading Encavis’ operating system, building new capabilities for power purchase agreements origination and for energy portfolio risk management.

The project is part of efforts by Encavis to prepare itself for the anticipated growth within the renewable energy market and to enable effective and secure energy sales and trading, management of market risks and business reporting.

Encavis has plans to double its renewable energy capacity in operation to 3.4GW by 2025 and digital tools will enable the firm to address associated challenges, according to the statement.

The project was implemented in four stages which included modernising the energy firm’s front, middle and back-office systems. The upgrades are expected to help Encavis improve business profitability.

The project led to the formation of new teams within Encavis’ business and they include a PPA Origination team, – a dedicated energy sales department responsible for sourcing and structuring PPAs – and an Energy Portfolio Management team, focused on managing merchant energy production that is not bound in long-term contracts.

These teams are backed up by an Energy Risk Management function, built from scratch, that uses quantitative analysis expertise to assess changing long-term exposure to market risks and set limits for new deals being signed.

Have you read?

Canadian city uses AI for renewable energy optimisation

WindESCO selects technology partner for optimum energy production

SCE Energy deploys over 7MW of monitored solar capacity across Australia

Dr. Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis, said: “We are seeing a paradigm shift in the renewable energy market.

“While acquiring and operating single assets has served us well in subsidised markets, economies of scale are critical to staying competitive in the merchant environment, where the way energy is traded has completely changed. In practice, this means we need to build and actively manage large, diversified portfolios to maintain the margins our investors are looking for.

“To do that effectively, we – along with our peers in the industry – must fundamentally rethink our operating system. It is time to invest in the capabilities that will help us navigate, and ultimately benefit from, this transition.”

Pexapark has acted as an independent guide throughout the upgrade project, bringing its energy trading and quantitative analysis expertise to the table. Pexapark will continue to support Encavis with advisory services and access to advanced software tools that directly support the optimal construction and management of growing portfolios and strengthen daily risk management practices.

Michael Waldner, CEO of Pexapark, reiterated: “This new market environment will bring both risk and reward, but IPPs and investors who take action soon to adapt their operating system stand to gain the most. As we strive for net-zero, these leaders are setting the stage for the next phase of renewable energy development and commercial operation.”