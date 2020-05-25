Envision Digital International Pte Ltd (Envision Digital) has announced the launch of its German entity as part of its global expansion strategy.

Part of the Envision Group, Envision Digital, owns EnOS™ – the AIoT operating system which currently connects and manages over 63 million smart devices and 120 GW of energy assets globally.

Read more about

Germany

Digitalisation

Drazen Nikolic

Envision Digital’s business in Germany will be led by Mr. Drazen Nikolic, who has been appointed as the Managing Director. Drazen joins from global management consulting firm, AlixPartners, where he was Managing Director. He brings 30 years’ of experience in technology-enabled business transformation, and has held leadership positions at global consulting firms and technology hardware companies.

Headquartered in Singapore, Envision Digital has been playing an increasing role in smart city transformational initiatives globally. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Germany, Envision Digital Germany will notably focus on home and office-based charging solutions, as well as software and services supporting energy transition, decarbonisation for corporations and municipalities.

Envision Digital brings together Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (into AIoT) to enable machine to machine, no human touch, real-time optimisation of key assets in the energy, building, manufacturing and city spaces. This includes solutions for solar or wind electricity generation; smart battery charging and load balancing; heating ventilation and air conditioning; field fault detection; preventive maintenance and asset optimisation; security and safety; and alerting.

Envision Digital Germany will be the twelfth global office of Envision Digital and its fifth in Europe after France, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Drazen Nikolic, Managing Director, Envision Digital Germany said: “Germany marked its first-ever quarter with more than 50 per cent of energy use generated from renewable sources this year. As a company helping businesses and governments to accelerate their energy transition, Envision Digital’s expansion into Germany is a timely move. We look forward to exploring partnerships with leading organisations in the market to help Germany achieve its green energy targets and sustainability goals.”

Sylvie Ouziel, International President, Envision Digital International, said: “With 318 000 electric passenger cars sold between 2009 and 2019 and close to 53 000 sold in the first quarter of 2020 in spite of the coronavirus situation, Germany is a clear European champion of decarbonisation. In the current economic context, it is more urgent than ever to stay focused on the sustainability challenge and take holistic actions today to reconcile growth and green, performance and environment. We are excited that Drazen is joining us to drive the acceleration agenda.”

Sign up for our newsletter