Emerson and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (MHPS) are joining forces to develop digital technologies, software and services to enhance the performance and reliability of power plants operating with MHPS gas or steam turbines.

The companies will collaborate on digital solutions to optimize performance and reliability, enable predictive and AI-driven maintenance strategies, and automate operational decision-making.

Emerson’s Ovation™ automation technologies, software and solutions portfolio for power generation controls thousands of plants across the globe. Its embedded digital twin enables power plants to identify and implement new operating efficiencies, improve safety, decrease unscheduled maintenance and train workers.

The MHPS-TOMONI™ digital solutions platform provides real-time adaptive control and actionable knowledge to optimize plant performance and improve reliability.

The two companies will explore these and other advanced technologies: advanced sensing; thermal, process and equipment modelling and diagnostics; advanced control; analytics; pattern recognition; remote monitoring; digital twin; automated workflows; and AI-driven predictive maintenance.

“Emerson has worked collaboratively with MHPS for over a decade to bring the best experts, technologies and services to the power generation industry,” said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson’s power and water solutions business. “This next chapter will focus on identifying and delivering the best digital transformation strategies and technologies that will drive operational performance for our customers and create cleaner, more reliable power for consumers.”

Paul Browning, president and CEO of MHPS Americas and chief regional officer for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said: “MHPS looks forward to this next stage of collaboration with Emerson as we continue developing digital solutions that will enable our customers to provide affordable and reliable electricity, maximize the profitability of existing and future power plants, and combat climate change. Together with Emerson and our customers, we will achieve a Change in Power.”

One of the companies’ collaborations will see the build and deployment of the next generation of total plant simulation for the Intermountain Power Plant Renewal project in Utah, US.

Concerning this deployment, Marco Sanchez, vice president of intelligent solutions at MHPS said: “This collaboration leverages Emerson’s digital twin technology, MHPS’ high-fidelity gas turbine and steam turbine models, and advanced analytics. The simulation solution will seamlessly receive data and operate in parallel with the plant’s integrated control systems and other enterprise platforms to support commissioning and training,”