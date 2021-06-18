Enlit Europe Projects

Webinar broadcast: Tuesday, 6 July 2021

04h30 New York | 08h30 GMT | 09h30 London | 10h30 Amsterdam | 10h30 Johannesburg | 14h00 New Delhi | 16h30 Singapore | 18h30 Melbourne

60-Minute session

The shift towards a low carbon economy –especially the deployment of renewable sources of energy and the decentralization of energy generation –calls for increasing digitalisation of the energy system.

The digital developments (big data, the internet of things, smart grids, smart metering, smart homes and buildings, smart charging solutions for electric vehicles, and recently artificial intelligence, 5G and high-performance computing) impact multiple aspects of the European energy landscape.

The BRIDGE process fosters continuous knowledge sharing amongst projects thus allowing them to deliver conclusions and recommendations about the future exploitation of the project results, with a single voice, through four different Working Groups.

In this episode, we are going to introduce these groups and give the overall experience of the Bridge Initiative.

Moderator:

Mark van Stiphout, Deputy Head of Unit – Research Innovation Competitiveness and Digitalisation | DG Energy – European Commission