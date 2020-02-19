Broadcast date: 26 February 2020

13h00 GMT | 08h00 New York | 13h00 London | 14h00 Paris | 15h00 Johannesburg | 18h30 New Delhi | 21h00 Singapore

Cybersecurity can be a complex and unclear landscape to navigate. Threats seem to lurk in every corner, but it is often hard to get a definitive answer about how big the threat is or where you need to focus your attention.

In 2015 and 2016 the Ukraine power grid was severely compromised through cyberattacks. But what would it take for a cyber breach to bring the United States or United Kingdom, for instance, to its knees?

In the light of this uncertainty, how do utility leaders prepare for and mitigate, not only the cyber risk, but the potential financial and reputational risks associated with a threat that doesn’t play the rules, and is constantly evolving?

Join Smart Energy International in partnership with ESI Africa as they answer the following questions: