Vestas reports personal data breach in recent cybersecurity attack

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has released an updated statement confirming that hackers gained unauthorised access to data stored on Vestas internal file share systems.

In November this year, Vestas released a statement confirming the company was impacted by a cyber security incident.

Originally, details of the attack were scarce, however, Vestas confirmed that in order to contain the issue, IT systems were shut down across multiple business units and locations.

In a statement to stakeholders, Vestas has now provided an update on the incident confirming a personal data breach.

According to the statement: “The hackers managed to retrieve data from the compromised internal file share systems and has made some of the compromised data public. There are no indications that personal data outside Vestas internal file share systems was compromised.”

Following the cyber attack, Vestas immediately involved relevant authorities and IT security experts to perform a forensics investigation in order to identify which data was compromised.

Even though the investigation is ongoing, Vestas has received confirmation that some of the compromised data has been leaked by the attackers and potentially offered to third parties.

The data retrieved by the hackers vary, however, most falls within the following types of personal data: names, contact details, addresses, emails, phone numbers, country of residence, education, training and professional skills, pictures, information related to job applications and CVs.

The statement added: “Due to the potential risk caused by the leak of personal data, Vestas encourages that all employees and business partners continue to stay vigilant of any indications of misuse of their personal data.”