The old adage “you can’t manage what you can’t measure” is a fitting statement when it comes to industrial cybersecurity. You’re required to have a complete understanding of industrial vulnerabilities, threats, and their impacts, as well as address an increasing amount of mandated security compliance requirements.

With the acceleration of remote operations, digital transformation initiatives, and the convergence of IT/OT, assessing your plant network for vulnerabilities is a critical step to lower operational risk and develop a roadmap to ensure your plant is protected.

What you’ll learn:

• Elements of what make an effective cybersecurity assessment

• How to construct an actionable roadmap of prioritised mitigations that improve your plants security

• How a cybersecurity assessment can keep you ahead of regulatory compliance and future legislation (Executive Orders, IEC 62443, NERC-CIP, WIB, NEI)

• How to present to a decision-making body to obtain an expected Return on Investment and positive outcomes

Speakers:

Francis Cianfrocca, CEO | Insight Cyber

Chris Thomas, Global Services Technical Lead | Nexus Controls, a Baker Hughes business