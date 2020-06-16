Webinar broadcast date: Monday 29 June 2020
04h00 New York | 08h00 GMT | 09h00 London | 10h00 Amsterdam | 10h00 Johannesburg | 13h30 New Delhi | 16h00 Singapore | 18h00 Melbourne
If there is one thing that this pandemic has demonstrated, is that creating a self-sustained digital ecosystem for the energy sector seems more relevant and necessary than ever. Resilient performance of the digitalised system is a prerequisite and a must.
The promise of the new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, IIOT and Virtual Reality, to name a few, can bring Vision 2030 faster while addressing consumer needs. Artificial Intelligence for maintenance and optimal integration of renewables, Augmented Reality to teach new technicians and virtual reality rooms to conduct meetings, Internet of Things bringing all smart energy components together are only a fraction of what digital future with low latency of 5G can provide. Future energy ecosystems will require active participation from all energy actors. Utilities, solution providers, energy communities and regulators must coexist and co-create the foundation of a digital ecosystem.
The expectations are high, and the envisioned system should allow businesses and consumers to thrive and enjoy reliable, safe, decarbonised and economically sustainable and inclusive energy.
How can it be achieved? Can new technologies minimise the negative economic and societal effect of a pandemic – for all of us? What are the building blocks?
Welcome: Paddy Young, Director, Enlit Europe
Moderators:
Patricia Arsene, Policy Officer | European Commission, DG CONNECT
Areti Ntaradimou, Content Director, Enlit Europe
Panel:
Klaas Hommes, Director TenneT | TSO
Kees van der Klauw, Coalition Manager, NL AIC (Netherlands AI Coalition)
Lorena Skijlan, Founder and Managing Partner | Nobilegroup
Natalie Samovich, AIOTI | WG Smart Energy
Luis Vale Cunha, Director of Energy Policies and European Projects | EDP Distribuição
Luis Morencos, Energy Industry Executive | WE Microsoft
Dr. Colin Willcock, Chairman of the Board | 5G infrastructure Association