Engineering firm Black & Veatch has partnered with software firm ENACT Systems to advance the construction and management of commercial solar projects in Southeast Asia.

Black & Veatch brings its expertise in construction and procurement of distributed energy and renewables, while ENACT will provide its cloud-based software to optimize commercial solar capabilities.

The aim is to automate the development and deployment processes for distributed solar projects across multiple countries in the region, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

This will help simplify and optimise project design, management, financing, execution and asset management and in turn help streamline efforts while delivering greater efficiencies across the entire solar project life cycle.

Driven by the global march towards decarbonisation and sustainability, large solar projects in Southeast Asia are becoming highly distributed and increasingly complex.

The commercial solar market in Southeast Asia is expected to continue to grow. Black & Veatch estimates that Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam will see an additional 19 GW in solar installations and capacity by 2024.

With COVID-19 driving a shift towards new, digital-based working models, traditional project management has been set aside as project execution continues to evolve into the digital age.

“Distributed energy, led by solar, will continue to grow as commercial and industrial customers in Southeast Asia look to reduce fixed costs while benefitting from third-party financing,” said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of ENACT Systems Inc. “In the post-COVID-19 world, the complexity of renewable project development will only increase as business teams continue to work remotely, avoiding physical engagement while still getting work done on time. Digital platforms will be even more crucial to ensure timely and effective transactions throughout this time.”