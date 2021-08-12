Marine robotics company, Ocean Infinity, has acquired UK marine geotechnics company, Geowynd.

The acquisition comes as Ocean Infinity continues to develop its ‘Armada’ robotic vessels to serve the offshore renewables industry with the provision of geophysical, geotechnical and operation and maintenance services.

Geowynd will continue to operate under its own brand and service its well-established client base, however, the acquisition will present opportunities to combine Ocean Infinity’s robotic vessels, data, artificial intelligence, and low emission operations with Geowynd’s geotechnical expertise to provide sustainable, data-driven services to the renewables sector.

Have you read?

RWE centralises management of global offshore wind fleet

Eco Wave Power partners with Digital Twin of the Ocean project

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “The role that Geowynd is playing in making renewable energy a reality makes them a natural fit for our business. There will of course be opportunities to combine our complementary expertise and capabilities, particularly as we move closer to mobilising Armada, to build upon Geowynd’s existing work in sustainably supporting the energy industry in its necessary transition to renewables.”

Serving clients all over Europe, Geowynd’s team of geotechnical engineers provides consultancy services to aid the development of offshore renewable energy projects.

Geowynd’s geotechnical analysis services include developing smart site investigations, advanced laboratory testing strategies and optimised de-risked foundation design and installation solutions.

Andrew Galbraith, Geowynd Director, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Ocean Infinity to combine our advanced geoconsulting business with new innovations in marine robotics and geotechnics. Together, we will drive the offshore renewables industry forward as we connect offshore site characterisation and laboratory testing to cutting-edge foundation design methods.”