Geodata specialist Fugro has won a contract to perform the preliminary geotechnical site investigation for Denmark’s Energy Island and the adjacent offshore wind farm zone.

The resulting geo-data will be used to prepare an integrated geological and geotechnical soil model on which wind farm developers will base future tenders.

The Danish artificial island is hailed as a world first. It will be situated 80 km offshore in the North Sea and act as a hub connecting hundreds of surrounding wind turbines.

Commenting on the award Jens Kenneth Larsen, Project Manager for Energinet’s site investigations on the future Energy Islands, said: “Energinet is pleased to see Fugro among the suppliers for the Energy Island site investigation project. Reliable geotechnical site investigations are very important for future tenders and therefore a very important part of the foundation when realising the Energy Island and surrounding offshore wind farms.”

The fieldwork will run from February to May 2022 and up to four dedicated geotechnical vessels will work on the project.

These operations will include the use of Fugro’s SEACALF® Mk V Deepdrive system for seabed cone penetration tests (CPTs), as well as the WISON® Mk V Ecodrive for the downhole testing.

Following the fieldwork, an extensive laboratory testing programme will be delivered by various laboratories, including Fugro’s newly certified and accredited laboratory in Belgium.

Sven Plasman, Fugro’s Principal Commercial Manager, said: “Fugro is uniquely positioned to provide the vessels, equipment, experienced engineers and geoconsultants required for successful geotechnical data acquisition, and our advanced laboratory testing will provide critical high-quality Geo-data that helps derisk the project’s future development phases and support Denmark’s energy transition.”