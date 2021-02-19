Webcast broadcast date: 23 February 2021

05h00 New York | 10h00 GMT | 10h00 London | 11h00 Amsterdam | 12h00 Johannesburg | 15h30 New Delhi | 18h00 Singapore | 21h00 Melbourne

90 Minute Session

This webinar will build on real life practices in asset management to describe the main challenges faced by system operators and how Advanced Analytics, in particular Artificial Intelligence (AI), can be leveraged to overcome them.

Current trends, such as the further integration of renewable energies in the electricity network, the ageing of certain network components and cost pressure, lead to an increasing complexity to maintain and operate the grid. For example, outage planning is becoming more and more challenging to perform in some countries due to high wind feed which leads to short term rescheduling. The recent impact of the covid-19 has even exacerbated this situation. As proven by Elia Group and N-SIDE, advanced analytics can be leveraged, to bring outage planning to a next level in terms of agility, efficiency and integration.

During this webinar N-SIDE, a company empowering system operators with advanced analytics for complex decision-making, and Elia Group, a leading TSO Group at the heart of the European electricity system will not only share their experience in the co-creation of a novel outage planning optimisation tool, but also the main challenges they faced in the implementation and the value created every day for the system planners.

Beyond this concrete example of how AI can solve the complexity faced by system operators, a panel debate will further explore the value of advanced analytics in managing power infrastructures from different perspectives.

Moderator: Luc Hossenlopp, Chairman | T&D EUROPE WG Smart Grids & Microgrids

Speakers:

Kurt Baes, Partner, Arthur D. Little

Olivier Devolder, Energy Director | N-SIDE

Bart de Jong, Head of Network Operations | Elia

Christian D’Adamo, Head of Network Operations and Maintenance | Enel Global Infrastructure and Networks

Manoël Rekinger, Strategic Project Leader | N-SIDE