Valmet will supply automation to a new waste-to-energy facility in Moscow, Russia. The order was placed by Zurich-based Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI), the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the facility.

The new waste-to-energy plant will be owned and operated by Alternative Generating Company-1 (AGC-1). It will process 720,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year and have a thermal capacity of 227.5 MW and an electrical capacity of 75 MW.

It will be the first of four plants that will be constructed in the Moscow region over the next years. They will substantially contribute to reducing the number of landfill sites by treating the municipal solid waste of around 5 million inhabitants, while at the same time delivering electricity for around 1.5 million people.

Valmet’s delivery consists of a Valmet DNA automation system and an information management system to control the new plant’s boiler and balance of plant.

“This is HZI’s first waste-to-energy project in Russia, so to ensure its success we chose Valmet as our automation supplier. It is a well-known brand in the Russian power and renewable energy market, and its local capabilities for new installations and services will support our project execution.

“During our long cooperation with Valmet in many projects, we have learned to rely on Valmet’s clever technical solutions, high system performance, flexibility, turnkey packages and customer understanding. In selecting supplier, we evaluate the total cost of ownership together with quality and performance of the required products,” says Paul Linke, Project Manager at HZI.

“Our companies have cooperated since 2009 to improve HZI’s projects and costs and to develop innovative solutions. The Valmet DNA system fits perfectly to HZI’s plants and fulfills all customer requirements, leading to easy startup and operation. The system architecture offers scalability, high availability, lifetime expandability and upgradeability,” says Rene Neubert, Sales Director, Automation, Valmet.

