In Malaysia, Kapar Energy Ventures, a subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Malakoff Corporation Berhad, has selected technology firm Valmet to automate its 2,200MW thermal power plant.

The thermal power plant is the second largest in Malaysia.

Valmet, through its local partner Pestech Technology, will provide its DNA Automation System to automate the thermal power plant. Furthermore, Valmet will be responsible for the complete upgrade of the distributed control and turbine control systems at Kapar Energy’s Unit 3.

The systems will be commissioned in spring 2022.

Puvanesvaran, sales director, Pestech Technology Sdn. Bhd, said: “The delivery marks a new milestone for Pestech Technology and Valmet for its DNA Automation System in Malaysia. This is a breakthrough for us as a local engineering company to undertake such a large coal-fired power plant (CFPP) project. It will be the first Valmet DNA Automation System to be installed in a CFPP’s complete plant-wide distributed control system and turbine governor control system in Malaysia. This opportunity will provide us with future growth potential in the country and region.”

Kari S. Heikkilä, director, partner business, automation, Valmet, adds: “Pestech Technology has established a strong presence in Malaysia as Valmet’s value-added reseller for automation systems. The company has delivered over ten distributed control system projects based on Valmet DNA technology to Malaysia. We see high potential in expanding our automation system business in the power generation and process industries in cooperation with Pestech Technology not only in Malaysia but also in other southeast Asian countries,”