French producer and supplier of green hydrogen, Lhyfe, has chosen ABB to implement an automation solution at its first green hydrogen production site.

ABB will supply its Freelance distributed control system and ABB Ability Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) digital platform.

These solutions will control all the elements involved in the hydrogen production process at the Bouin site in the Vendée region, France and ABB’s automation technology will deliver improved efficiency, safety, and productivity across the operation.

With native inter-controller communication and a library of over 200 function blocks, this system will offer agility and scalability. In coordination with Lhyfe and ABB, the system integrator Bossard, ABB’s partner in the Vendée, will be responsible for the design, construction, programming and commissioning of the entire solution.

Matthieu Guesné, founder of Lhyfe added: “Around the world, ABB’s innovative solutions are improving industrial efficiency, productivity and quality, while minimizing environmental impact. In addition, ABB is already very active in the world of hydrogen and renewable activities. Their experience and broad portfolio will hopefully mean we are in a position to partner on future projects. We are pleased to be working with a business so committed to renewable energy.”

Bruno Roche, Local Business Manager Industrial Automation at ABB France, said: “Lhyfe is pioneering a revolutionary process that makes green hydrogen production possible on an industrial scale – a big step towards tackling the world’s carbon footprint. This is a win-win technical partnership and ABB is thrilled to be a helping Lhyfe to deliver this important clean energy milestone.”

