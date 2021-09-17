Ansaldo Energia joins mentorship programme to advance digital skills

Italian power generation company, Ansaldo Energia, has joined the European Union’s Digital Volunteer Programme, to support the digital development of SMEs.

The European Digital Volunteers Programme started in April 2021 and aims to connect SMEs and large companies (mentors) to bridge the digital skills gap and simplify access to a pool of talented and qualified professionals.

Each mentor will assist an SME in solving digital challenges and will support its digital transformation processes.

To this end, Ansaldo Energia will mentor ATLA, an Italian company specialized in the production and repair of high-tech gas turbine components for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.

Ansaldo Energia will support ATLA in the development of an innovative digital procedure to inspect hot gas components, assess the hardware status, collect all the key data to configure a digital twin to improve the design of components, extending in this way their life.

“The digitalization of processes and companies is – in this historical moment – a crucial element of innovation and represents the key to achieve the ambitious ecological and energy transition goals indicated by the European Union,” says Daniela Gentile, Vice President Innovation and Quality of Ansaldo Energia.

“However, it is necessary that digital transformation processes are widespread throughout the manufacturing industry, from large to small-medium companies; that is the reason why Ansaldo Energia immediately joined the Digital Volunteers Pilot Programme.

“Digital transition is a fundamental asset for the growth of SMEs and, consequently, for the whole supply chain: it is impossible to imagine a sustainable growth and a development of the European economy without it”.