Valmet will supply a complete steam boiler plant to the value of EUR 40 million ($45m) to the Norske Skog’s paper mill in Bruck an der Mur, Austria.

The boiler plant will be handed over to the customer in 2022 and will improve the mill’s cost competitiveness, reduce its carbon footprint and create new business beyond publication paper by generating revenue from the combustion of refuse-derived fuels (RDF).

“Norske Skog Bruck has chosen Valmet’s proven technology solution based on several well-performing reference plants. This project is a next step in our green diversification initiatives within the Norske Skog group and a milestone for further development of the Bruck site,” says Enzo Zadra, Managing Director, Norske Skog Bruck GmbH.

Kai Janhunen, Vice President, Pulp and Energy business line, Energy business unit at Valmet, said: “Valmet will deliver a technically demanding boiler plant in which all pieces of advanced technology are seamlessly integrated together to serve the mill’s targets. Valmet Industrial Internet (VII) solutions will play an important role in improving boiler performance and profitability.”

With a fuel power of 56 MW, the new boiler will run mainly on RDF, pulper rejects and sludge with natural gas as a secondary fuel. It will partly replace the steam production of existing natural-gas-fired boilers, as well as supply heat to the paper mill and local district heating network in Bruck, resulting in lower CO2 emissions.

The solution will include Valmet’s BFB boiler plant that utilizes bubbling fluidized bed technology. It features a robust and integrated concept consisting of a gas-fired superheater for final steam superheating, baghouse filter for primary pollution control, SCR system for NOx reduction, combustion air humidifier, as well as a condensing scrubber for heat production and final emission reduction.

Additionally, the delivery includes the construction of new buildings for the equipment, an upgrade of an existing Valmet DNA Automation System and Valmet Industrial Internet (VII) solutions with DNA Combustion Manager and DNA Boiler Sootblowing Manager solutions and VII cloud services.

