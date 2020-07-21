Kiwi Power, a UK-based energy technology company, is bringing its distributed energy resource (DER) optimization technology and expertise to ENGIE North America.

Kiwi Power’s project with ENGIE North America is now operational in Texas, delivering price-based trading and demand response activities for ENGIE North America in the ERCOT market.

Part of a larger deployment between the two companies, the relationship builds on a pilot program that started last summer in ERCOT for price arbitrage. The project integrates market signals and analytics to enable DERs and energy demand that follows changes in real-time electricity prices. Kiwi Power and ENGIE also enable DERs to bid into the Texas (ERCOT) ancillary markets with plans to expand into the PJM market.

“As renewable generation, energy storage and distributed energy resources continue to penetrate global electric grids, value is migrating away from the supply of power and toward the supply of flexibility,” said Jay Zoellner, CEO of Kiwi Power. “Kiwi Power is thrilled to now be serving clients in the United States and Canada, providing each with the confidence they need to participate in this new energy world through our technology, expertise and low-barrier-to-entry commercial model.”

“As an independent power producer, the work we are doing with Kiwi Power bolsters ENGIE North America’s existing objectives and areas of strength,” said Vikram Kulkarni, Vice President of Sustainability Solutions at ENGIE North America. “We were impressed with the simplicity and power of the Kiwi Power solution and see it as a competitive advantage to expand our energy flexibility presence in North America at scale.”

Stephan Marty, Chief Commercial Officer of Kiwi Power, said: “We developed our own technology and expert solutions in the UK, recognized as one of the most advanced electric grids in the world, to successfully operate as a DER aggregator, energy storage asset operator and direct market participant. The expertise we have gained working with clients in ten European countries is embedded into our technology and uniquely qualifies us to help North American clients establish competitive and soundly designed DER management businesses. Our approach simplifies distributed energy for our clients.”

Kiwi Power was named a world leader in virtual power plant (VPP) technology and energy market optimization in Q1 2020 by Guidehouse Insights, formerly Navigant, and No. 1 for execution.