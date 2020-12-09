Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG), in partnership with Canopy Power, has started constructing a solar and battery energy storage hybrid microgrid on the remote island of Koh Rong Sanloem in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

The project, which aims to deliver clean and reliable power, will consist of a 1.25MWp ground-mounted solar PV plant and a 2MWh battery energy storage system integrated with diesel generators and a smart controller. These components will make it one of Southeast Asia’s largest off-grid renewable energy microgrids.

Read more

How Total and BP are leading the green energy charge among oil majors

Oil giants and utilities pressure federal leaders to strengthen GHG rules

Electricity will be distributed across two of the main bays of the island via a new medium voltage distribution system. The microgrid is designed to deliver electricity to the island with a renewable energy contribution of more than 50%.

The island is home to more than 60 hotels, resorts and guest houses which currently each rely on operating their own diesel generator systems and importing fuel in canisters, for their electricity supply. This is expensive, unreliable, logistically cumbersome and environmentally damaging.

The new microgrid will provide a stable 24-hour electricity supply at a lower cost while removing noise and air pollution from the properties and reducing island-wide diesel consumption by more than 600,000 litres per year.

The project will be developed with Canopy Power, as Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor. The Singapore-based microgrid specialist will design, procure, build and handover the microgrid to Total Solar DG who will finance, own and operate the plant, providing renewable electricity to the licensed electricity retailer on the island.

The project is expected to be completed in April 2021.

Sign up for our newsletter

Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar Distributed Generation, Asia, said: “Converting an entire island from diesel to solar-battery power, in what is the largest project of its kind, is a milestone in our regional portfolio of over 600MW of projects in operation and development. Integrating storage with solar is a way for remote locations to leverage renewables effectively. For us, it’s also a great growth opportunity as there are tens of thousands of islands in Southeast Asia. As environmental awareness in the region increases, we are committed to delivering green energy solutions that also make financial sense.”

Sujay Malve, founder and CEO of Canopy Power, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Total Solar DG to deliver this high impact project in Cambodia. Electrification rate in Cambodia is relatively low and renewable energy microgrids would help to electrify the islands and remote parts of the country. We believe this microgrid at Koh Rong Sanloem will build local capabilities necessary for future deployments in Cambodia.”