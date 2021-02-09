Global energy company Total has expanded its presence in the US’ renewable energy and energy storage markets.

Total has acquired a development pipeline of 2.2GW of solar projects and 600MW of battery storage assets from SunChase and MAP RE/ES, a private energy investment firm.

The acquired projects are located in the US state of Texas.

The pipeline consists of four large-scale solar projects, each with co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS), in industrial areas close to Houston that have high demand for electricity.

Construction of the first two projects is expected to start later this year.

All projects will come online between 2023 and 2024.

Total will commit to a 1GW corporate PPA sourced from this solar power and energy storage portfolio in order to cover all the electricity consumption of its operated industrial sites in the US.

This announcement comes after recent news of a joint venture with 174 Power Global to develop 1.6GW in the United States.

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of Total, said:“I am very pleased that Total is further contributing to the development of solar power in the U.S. We look forward to taking advantage of the many growth opportunities in the U.S. market to address the challenges of the energy transition.

“With this latest acquisition, Total is now developing close to 4GW of renewable power capacity in the U.S., thus contributing to our objective to reach close to 35GW of renewable generation capacity by 2025. In addition, supplying green electricity to all our industrial activities in the United States is concrete proof of our ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Total has set a goal to be net zero by 2050.

The energy firm plans to build a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity that could account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050.