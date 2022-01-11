COGEN Europe welcomes innogy Energo as new member

The European Association for the Promotion of Cogeneration, COGEN Europe, has welcomed innogy Energo as a new member, beginning 1 January 2022.

For the past 25 years, innogy Energo has played an active role in the establishment, financing, modernization and operation of district heating systems and cogeneration plants.

The company is part of the Czech innogy Group, which supplies natural gas, electricity, heat and various other services to 1.8 million customers in the Czech Republic.

“innogy Energo has been connected to COGEN Europe for many years through its membership of COGEN Czech, which is one of the 11 national associations that are part of the COGEN Europe community,” says Hans Korteweg, Managing Director of COGEN Europe.

“We are very excited about the fact that innogy Energo has decided to take the extra step of becoming a Full Member of COGEN Europe, which will allow the company to play a more significant role in our activities going forward. We know that innogy Energo will offer us valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities that are shaping the future of cogeneration in central and eastern Europe.”

Jiří Šimek, Chief Operating Officer of innogy Energo, stated: “ínnogy Energo is already a leading member of COGEN Czech, and we want to become a part of the debate on a European level. The EU is decisive with respect to decentralised energy production and the transition to a carbon-neutral future.

“Combined heat and power (CHP) plants have an important role to play in this journey and we are convinced that COGEN Europe will continue to advocate for this. Also, the inspiration that we can gain from other COGEN Europe members will help us to innovate our business even faster!”

COGEN Europe has over 60 members, including 13 national associations and 50 organisations spanning the cogeneration value chain from technology manufacturers and users to consultancies.

The association aims to drive decarbonisation and lower energy costs by recovering heat that would normally be wasted in power-only generation processes and using it to provide flexibility in heat and electricity networks.