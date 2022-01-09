Singapore’s Urban Renewables reaches 10MW PV portfolio milestone

Urban Renewables, a Singapore-based investment firm focusing on sustainable energy solutions in urban areas, has reached the 10MW milestone for its solar PV rooftop portfolio.

It has taken the company nine months to reach the milestone, since the signing of its first project with NS BlueScope Lysaght for its manufacturing plant in Singapore in March 2021.

Since then, Urban Renewables has signed more than 20 Power Purchase Agreements with a wide range of commercial and industrial clients.

Have you read?

New partnership to drive sustainability agenda for Singapore residents

Singapore scientists boost energy generation from microalgae

Edgare Kerkwijk, Managing Director of Urban Renewables, said: “We are excited to have reached the 10MW milestone in such a relatively short time. This is evidence that the energy transition in Singapore is well under way.

“In addition to the drive by many companies towards becoming more sustainable, the recent spike in energy prices has seen a significant increase in the demand from buildings owners for solar rooftop installations.

“We will actively support the development of energy solutions, such as energy efficiency, solar rooftops and energy storage in Singapore to cushion the impact of the energy crisis and to help companies achieve their sustainability targets.”

Urban Renewables was established with the aim of advancing sustainable living and providing communities with opportunities to participate in renewable energy projects from home.

During the past twelve months, the company has formed partnerships with companies such NS BlueScope Lysaght, Geneco and REC Solar to advance the deployment of solar rooftop installations in Singapore.

Urban Renewables has a target to own and operate 100MW of solar PV rooftop installations by the end of 2025 and is preparing to launch various initiatives in Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia.