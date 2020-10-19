German utility RWE has partnered with French emergency power generator company Kohler-SDMO to establish new energy generation solutions.

RWE Supply & Trading will use KOHLER-SDMO’s emergency power generators for energy purposes.

RWE will provide its solutions to enable remote control of generators and as a result of the partnership previously unused power generation capacities can be developed.

It is estimated that Germany has a total of more than 5GWs of installed capacity via emergency power generators. However, this capacity is not available to the electricity market because the gensets are only kept in reserve for use during infrequent power failures.

RWE and KOHLER-SDMO will use emergency generators to relieve the distribution grid by means of decentralised feed-in during high-load periods and to stabilise the transmission grid by maintaining or providing balancing power.

Owners of emergency generators will reduce the operating costs of the generators by giving RWE limited rights of use.

