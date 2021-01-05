TP Renewable Microgrid reported the commissioning of its 100th microgrid in rural India in November 2020, coinciding with its first anniversary.

TP Renewable Microgrid, a subsidiary of Tata Power, commissioned the 100th 30kW solar plus storage microgrid in the remote rural village of Ratnapur near the border with Nepal in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

The initiative brings the total installed capacity of TP Renewable Microgid’s solar microgrid projects to 3MW. The company took 10 months to commission its first 100 microgrids but is aiming to commission its second hundred in fewer than four months. Currently, approximately fifty projects are in various stages of execution.

TP Renewable Microgrid is focussed on the delivery of its off-grid AC microgrid solution in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where power is either unavailable or the supply is unreliable.

In those locations diesel is commonly relied upon for irrigation and for running micro-enterprises such as the local ‘atta chakki’ wheat flour milling and rice hulling.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement. It is a huge milestone for us to be able to commission our 100th microgrid within less than a year,” says Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power Company.

“Through our off-grid solutions like solar microgrids, we wish to help rural communities in India to meet their urgent power needs in a quick and economical manner. This project will not only provide reliable power supply to the villages, but also work towards improving the livelihood and bring about socio-economic development of the community as a whole.”

TP Renewable Microgrid was launched by Tata Power in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation in November 2019 with the aim to install 10,000 microgrids over the next decade. These should deliver power to 5 million households and support 100,000 rural enterprises and irrigation for over 400,000 local farmers.

The Rockefeller Foundation has been involved in electrification in India since 2015 with the Smart Power India initiative, which has reached more than 200 villages in rural India.

At least 100 million people in India are believed to have insufficient access to electricity.