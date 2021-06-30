Energy technology company Rolls-Royce is looking to expand its presence within the Sub-Saharan renewable energy market by investing in Berlin-based startup Kowry Energy GmbH.

Kowry Energy GmbH develops decentralised and sustainable energy systems for the African market. The newly formed energy company aims to support the expansion of Africa’s energy infrastructure to accelerate the electrification rate and decarbonisation. The startup combines renewables assets including solar with battery storage systems with demand of up 1MW. The startup offers its solutions in partnership with independent power producers to minimize the use of fossil fuels

Kowry Energy is involved in all stages of project rollout from development & design to sourcing equipment to offer customers a fully integrated hybrid solution.

Louise Öfverström, CFO of Power Systems at Rolls-Royce, said: “The African market for decentralised energy supply offers great potential. The geographical conditions provide an opportunity to build a climate-friendly, local power supply for industrial and community customers that operates with minimum use of fossil fuels. As a young company, Kowry Energy can adapt to the realities of the fast-growing African energy market. Rolls-Royce as investor and industry partner provides Kowry Energy with strong positioning in the market. The start-up can rely on our support and know-how in implementing their projects.”

Ndiarka Mbodji, the founder of Kowry Energy, adds: “We believe that solving the climate challenge facing our planet will only succeed with the inclusion of the 600 million people of Sub-Saharan Africa who are living without energy today. This requires innovative business models that enable sustainable energy access with scale and speed. With a scale-based business model and Rolls-Royce Power Systems as our investor, we are confident that Kowry Energy will achieve this.

“We are excited to be launching this year in Mali and Nigeria and to see our business model validated by a current projects pipeline of $17 million and growing rapidly, and I look forward to welcoming more investors committed to sustainable energy access in Sub-Saharan Africa.”