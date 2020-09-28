Rolls Royce in gas genset deal for Australia mine

Rolls-Royce is to deliver 15 gas gensets to an iron ore mine in Australia.

The deal is between Rolls Royce, its agent Penske Australia, and Contract Power, which builds power stations in remote locations.

The 15 medium-speed gensets will power the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project in Western Australia, an unincorporated joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Iron Bridge and Formosa Steel IB.

The deal marks Rolls-Royce’s first project with medium-speed engines for stationary power supply in Australia.

The gensets are based on the new Rolls-Royce Bergen 20-cylinder B36:45 gas engine, which was introduced to the global market at the end of 2018.

Through the Pilbara Generation Project, the gensets will be integrated with a 150MW solar PV farm and battery storage. The hybrid energy system will be connected to a new transmission network Fortescue is building in the Pilbara.

Jon Erik Røv, managing director of Bergen Engines said the gensets are “well suited for remote locations and have excellent capability to meet quick and frequent load changes, which is essential in microgrids”.

The engines will be shipped from Bergen in Norway in the spring of 2021.