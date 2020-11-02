Cleantech Solar has announced the execution of a long-term solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with consumer products manufacturer and distributor Osotspa Public Company Limited in Thailand.

The agreement will see 3MW of rooftop solar PV built on Osotspa’s five factories across Thailand.

The rooftop solar PV systems will be financed, designed, installed, maintained and operated by Cleantech Solar for the full term of the agreement.

The project is in line with Osotspa’s corporate social and environmental responsibility to reduce environmental impact by the company’s operations.

The PV systems are expected to generate about 4,300MWh of clean electricity in the first year, which is equivalent to offsetting over 2,400 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The project will contribute to cost savings and reductions in electricity consumption from non-renewable sources with no upfront capital outlay or future maintenance costs.

Mrs Wannipa Bhakdibutr, president of Osotspa Public Company Limited, said: “Running our business with care and sensitivity for the environment is an important part of our corporate philosophy. On-site solar is hence one of the measures that we have introduced that will not only bring about long-term cost savings to our business operations but also fight against climate change and bolster the sustainability efforts by substituting a portion of its electricity consumption with clean energy.

“…Osotspa believes that building a more sustainable future requires long-term focus, as well as forging reliable longstanding partnerships. We are therefore pleased to have Cleantech Solar as our solar partner in our sustainability journey towards a low-carbon and resource-efficient economy.”

Mr Raju Shukla, Cleantech Solar’s founder and executive chairman, said: “We are very pleased to have another leading consumer brand like Osotspa join our growing portfolio of high-profile customers in Thailand and across the region. Cleantech Solar is proud to be the trusted long-term partner of choice to deliver efficient solar solutions to these customers who are leading the industry transition to renewables.”

