A new solar farm at Melbourne Airport will have the capability to produce enough renewable energy to power all four passenger terminals when it is turned on in January 2021.

The project is the largest of its kind in Australia.

Melbourne Airport is set to generate 17GW hours of electricity per annum, equal to nearly 15% of the airport’s annual electricity consumption.

Melbourne Airport Chief of Landside Access, Utilities and Facilities Group, Lorie Argus, said she was proud of the investment in renewable energy which will reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.

“With the airport’s electricity demand expected to grow, the construction of our solar farm makes sense for several reasons,” said Argus.

“The project is expected to deliver significant annualised energy cost savings, a timely benefit with the impacts of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the aviation industry.

“We are committed to growing the airport in an environmentally, socially and economically sustainable way. This renewable energy project is another chapter in that story.”

Beon Energy Solutions General Manager, Glen Thomson said the company is excited to be working with Melbourne Airport to deliver Australia’s largest behind the meter solar installation – the largest of any Airport in the country.

“The airport location brings with it some unique complexities and challenges, which utilises our collective strengths,” Thomson said.

“We congratulate Melbourne Airport on their investment and focus on innovative solutions to their growing energy needs and we look forward to continuing the relationship with similar projects across the airport precinct.”

Construction of the solar farm is expected to be complete by the end of next month and be operational in January 2021.

