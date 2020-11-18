US winemaker Domaine Carneros has selected EDF Renewables to ensure its long-term financial and sustainability goals are achieved.

The wine maker has tasked the independent power producer to design, build, and operate a resilient solar photovoltaics (PV) and battery energy storage microgrid solution.

The system will comprise a 250KW solar PV and a 280KW/540KWh behind the meter battery energy storage system to island the entire facility during a power outage.

The solar PV system will be a combination of a carport and ground-mount installations.

The microgrid will help reduce diesel fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as extend fuel reserves up to an entire week.

The system is projected to offset 624 metric tons of carbon each year.

Wildfires, rolling blackouts, and PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, have made power unreliable throughout California, putting products and business operations at risk. Domaine Carneros is one of the first in the region to implement a microgrid solution that demonstrates a sophisticated approach of leveraging all available onsite assets to improve resilience and sustainability while also reducing costs during grid connected and power outage operations.

Raphael Declercq, EVP, distributed solutions & strategy at EDF Renewables commented, “We are pleased to provide Domaine Carneros with security of energy supply in these times of uncertainty due to increased wildfire risk. The power shut offs and California’s rolling blackouts are emblematic of trends in prolonged power outages occurring in the wake of extreme weather events. Clean microgrids represent the next step in solar and storage solutions reducing GHG emissions and supporting businesses during both grid connected and power outage operations.”

Remi Cohen, CEO of Domaine Carneros, adds: “Domaine Carneros is excited to embark on this project with EDF Renewables that will build upon our robust sustainability programme and existing solar energy array.

“As estate vineyard owners, we realize the responsibility of operating in an environmentally conscientious fashion. This installation is the next step in a 33-year history of stewardship and leadership in sustainability initiatives.”