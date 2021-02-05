Pan-Asian renewables company Cleantech Solar has commissioned three rooftop solar PV systems at AkzoNobel sites in Malaysia and Thailand.

Two of the sites are located in Chon Buri and Samut Sakhon, Thailand and the third site is located in Nilai, Malaysia. The combined 1.6MW solar power plants saw 7818 panels installed across the industrial coatings sites and aim to avoid about 28,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions across the term of the agreement.

The project was delivered under long-term agreements where Cleantech Solar has funded, built, and will operate and maintain the systems throughout the term of the agreement.

480 kW site in Nilai, Malaysia.

Image credit Cleantech Solar

Wijnand Bruinsma, programme manager sustainability at AkzoNobel, said:

“At AkzoNobel, sustainability is one of our core principles… That is why we call our approach to sustainable business ‘People. Planet. Paint.’ It is about focusing on the things we can truly influence. Through our partnership with Cleantech Solar, we are delivering on our ambition to reduce energy use and lower CO 2 emissions while increasing our use of renewable energy.”

240 kW site in Samut Sakhon, Thailand.

Image credit: Cleantech Solar

Raju Shukla, Cleantech Solar founder and executive chairman, said: “I am pleased to see another successful multi-country rollout from the Cleantech Solar team, and I would like to extend hearty congratulations to AkzoNobel on achieving another sustainability milestone in the region. Cleantech Solar takes great pride in the fact that we are working together with AkzoNobel, an industry leader and established member of RE100, to make a switch to clean and competitive electricity in order to meet their social, environmental and economic performance targets.”

