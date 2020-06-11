Italian firm SPIG, a subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox, has been awarded a contract by SUEZ RV Energie to upgrade an air-cooled condenser for its waste-to-energy plant at the FENIIX site in Rambervillers, France.

FENIIX is the energy recovery plant for household waste collected by EVODIA, the departmental joint union that manages all household waste in the Vosges department.

FENIIX uses municipal waste to generate electricity and steam for the Rambervillers District Heating Network and in the future also will supply steam heat for industrial processes.

“This contract demonstrates how Babcock & Wilcox is leveraging its broad expertise to grow its business worldwide, particularly in the renewable energy and waste-to-energy markets,” said SPIG managing director Alberto Galantini. “SPIG’s dry cooling expertise provides added value to many plants, including waste management plants across Europe.”

“SPIG offers an extensive range of retrofit and upgrade solutions that can be applied to different types of systems and designs,” Galantini added. “We appreciate our ongoing relationship with SUEZ and thank them for the opportunity to work on the retrofit of the two cells of their ACC at the FENIIX site in Rambervillers.”

All materials are scheduled to be delivered and erected in the first half of 2021.

SPIG previously completed a similar project for SUEZ’s Sita Lyon Plant, France, as well as service projects for wet and dry cooling equipment in SUEZ Plants in Wilton, Severnside and Cornwall in the U.K.

