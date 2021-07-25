BayWa r.e. has been awarded the smarter E AWARD in the category ‘Outstanding Project’ for their innovative ‘fruitvoltaic’ system in the Netherlands.

The system, which combines food and energy production, was constructed in Babberich, the Netherlands and is the largest and most sophisticated fruitvoltaic solution in Europe, according to BayWa.

The project has a capacity of 2.67MWp and is spread over 3.3 hectares of a raspberry farm.

Due to the special construction of the semi-transparent photovoltaic roof, there is no need for plastic arches to protect against extreme weather events. The solution is said to provide a stable climate for growing fruits and generates green energy at the same time.

“BayWa r.e won the award because they set an example with this unique Agri-PV system,” said Hans-Christoph Neidlein, Senior Editor pv Europe.

“It shows that agricultural production and solar power generation can be combined for the benefit of both sectors. We rewarded this project because it unites social, environmental and economic benefits.”

The smarter E AWARD is designed to reward solutions and concepts that draw on renewable energy, decentralization, and digitalization to connect different aspects of energy. The Outstanding Projects category recognizes realised projects undertaken in the areas of solar, storage, energy management and clean transportation.

BayWa r.e. aims to develop 250 MWp Agri-PV by 2025. Together with apple and berry producers, the company is developing projects to demonstrate that Agri-PV helps farmers adapt to climate change while contributing to decarbonisation and climate protection.